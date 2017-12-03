Imp-Moreh road bandh called off

IMPHAL, Dec 2 : Imphal-Moreh highway bandh called by different organisations of Maring community has been called off.

According to a press release issued by the Maring Uparup Assembly, the highway bandh has been called off following the assurance of the Rural Engineering Department/Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency Chief Engineer that the road development works going on within Tengnoupal AC would be completed by December 25.

The Chief Engineer reportedly gave the same assurance during a meeting with members of the Maring Uparup Assembly.

Demanding completion of road development works taken up within Tengnoupal AC under PMGSY Phase IX and SPA, different Maring organisations imposed bandh on Imphal-Moreh highway since yesterday.