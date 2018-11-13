Imp-Ukl Rd bandh

IMPHAL, Nov 12: A Winger which plies on the Imphal-Ukhrul road was damaged by bandh supporters at Pungdongbam Lamkhai today. The incident occurred after the Winger was going along the Imphal-Ukhrul road during the bandh hours called by the JAC which was formed in connection with the suspicious death of Yaikhom Govind Meitei of Sekta Mayai Leikai at JNIMS yesterday. According to a source, a large number of bandh supporters came out on the road from the morning and prevented vehicles from passing the road.

The bandh ended at around 11.30 am after local MLA Kshetri Biren arrived at the scene and came to an understanding with the JAC.

The source mentioned that as per the agreement, the MLA, along with the JAC, will meet and discuss the suspicious death of Govind at JNIMS, with the Health Minister tomorrow at around 5 pm.