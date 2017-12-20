Impacts of Ithai Barrage deliberated thoroughly

IMPHAL, Dec 19: Many academicians, intellectuals, researchers and environmental activists of the State discussed the various impacts of Ithai Barrage at a one day workshop on “Impacts of Ithai Barrage on Livelihoods of Natives settled within and in peripheral areas of Loktak Lake” held today at the conference hall of Manipur University’s Anthropology Department.

The workshop jointly organized by Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Manipur University and Indigenous Perspectives (Imphal) and People’s Resources Development Association (Bishnupur) was graced by Professor W Biswanath, Dean, School of Science, MU as the chief guest.

While giving a slide presentation on the topic “A Broad Overview of Ithai Barrage and its Impacts on Loktak Ecosystem”, Biswanath observed the impacts of Ithai Barrage as a complex issue which need to be discussed at length with people from all walks of life.

He pointed out that the Ithai Barrage has created a host of ecological problems in the State including aquatic life.

Many rare and endangered fishes like, ngakra, ngaten, ngathi, ngatin, ngangoi etc which are among the 15 endangered fish species in the Himalayan Range were found in Loktak lake in the past, but these species have disappeared from the lake these days, the Professor lamented.

He then opined that barrages/dams disrupt migration of fishes in lake as building dams is one main factor for stopping fish migration in many lakes and rivers.

Construction of dams affects the process of water renewal in rivers and lakes which is an important natural process/cycle for supplementation of oxygen to aquatic

lives.

Moreover, construction of dams also destroy spawning habitats of fish, Biswanath said while noting climate change, over-exploitation of rivers/lakes, water pollution, habitat degradation of fish, modification of river flow/lakes and species invasion in rivers/lakes as some of the top factors for dwindling fish in rivers and lakes.

Fishes even produce feeble offspring as an impact of dams constructed over rivers and lakes by mankind which is a big threat to the ecological balance, he added.

Highlighting that lakes are the source of water, fishing, tourism, recreation and biodiversity besides acting as an important natural means for flood control, the Professor underscored the importance of conserving and preserving Loktak Lake.

IBCN’s Coordinator RK Birjit who presented a paper on “Ithai Barrage and Impacts on Migratory Waterfowl population” emphasized that the commissioning of Ithai Barrage has been disrupting the ecological balance of the Loktak Lake apart from reducing the number of migratory birds coming to the lake.

Reminding that the “Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, specially at Waterfowl Habitat” also known as Ramsar Convention listed Loktak Lake as one of its sites in India, Birjit expressed his concern that the Ramsar tag may soon be lost.

He said it is high time to make a thorough and proper scientific investigation on Ithai Barrage and its impacts and decide whether it is better to keep the barrage or decommission it.

Many other participants also presented papers relating to Ithai Barrage and Loktak Lake at the workshop.