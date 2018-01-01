Imphal-Chandel bus service from today SCERT has been instructed to include local history that narrates the age old relation between hill and valley people in the school syllabus

IMPHAL, Dec 31 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh today stated that as assured earlier to the people of the Chandel district, Imphal-Chandel bus service would be started from January 1 under the Manipur State Transport (MST) and the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (health insurance scheme for BPL families) would be launched on January 15 (Meeyamgi Numit).

Biren made this announcement while extend- ing best wishes to the people of the State for the New Year 2018 through some electronic media in the Chief Minister’s complex today.

The Chief Minister, while appreciating and extending gratitude to the public and CSOs for the support and cooperation given to the new Government, once again appealed to all to come to negotiating table before launching an agitation. He reiterated that the Government would always open the door to have dialogues whenever there is any problem/grievance.

Stressing on the Government’s sincere initiatives being taken up and to be taken up towards bringing uniform development and corruption free society, Biren also said that a separate police station which would deal with only corruption cases of the State Vigilance Commission would be opened in January and a speaking order would be issued soon to this effect. Another speaking order regarding conservation and protection of agricultural lands will also be issued soon, he added.

Biren informed that the Centre has agreed the proposal for development of Imphal-Behiang Road as the second corridor for connecting India with South East Asia and conversion of Singhat to Behiang section as National Highway which would improve the living condition of the people of Churachandpur in general and those living along this route in particular.

He said that the State is heading towards a totally electrified State with the completion of electrification of 57 un-electrified villages by March 2018.

He told that toilets will be constructed during 2018 so that every household and community centres in the State will have toilet facility.

Mentioning that the State Government is committed to implement fully all the Central schemes, the Chief Minister also informed that the State Government has set a target of constructing nearly 10,000 houses under PMAY by March 2018. He also said that construction of women’s markets in hills district headquarters would be completed within January and the work of Tamenglong Water Supply Scheme under NLCPR would start soon.

Under education sector, the Government would implement soon the Manipur Private Schools (Registration & Regulation) Act and the Manipur Private Coaching Centres Act while SCERT has been instructed to include local history that narrates the age old relation between hill and valley people in the school syllabus.

He also informed that under the social security schemes the Government has been able to provide help to the poor and needy through schemes like Chief Ministergi Sotharabashinggi Tengbang which was launched recently.

He also expressed happiness that with the opening of fast track Court for crime against women and toll free women help line number, cases of violence against women can be dealt with properly and expeditiously.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the State for putting their faith in the new Government which is hardly 9 months old, the Chief Minister once again appealed to lend their support and cooperation in the new year too and make Manipur a peaceful and harmonious State.

As announced by the Chief Minister, Transport Director BK Sharma issued a press release informing that a bus service on Imphal-Chandel route would be launched tomorrow and fare for a single trip would be Rs 80.

However, no far would be charged and there would be free ride from Imphal to Chandel and back on the day of launching the bus service.