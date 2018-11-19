Imphal city beautification works go full throttle

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: With only two days to go to the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 which is the biggest platform to highlight the State’s rich culture, delicious cuisines, varied indigenous games, unique handloom and handicraft products to the whole world, beautifi-cation works of Imphal city are going on in full gear.

Earlier the festival was known as Manipur Tourism Festival before it was re-named as Manipur Sangai Festival in 2010 by taking the name of Sangai, the endangered deer species which is found only in Manipur.

Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only natural home of Sangai would host a special opening event of Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 in the morning of November 21 before the official opening ceremony is held at BOAT in the evening of the same day.

The main events of the festival would be held at Hapta Kangjeibung and Permanent Exhibition Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong while indigenous games would be held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and water sports at Takmu.

Meanwhile, beautification works like painting road medians, putting up flags, installation of decorative lighting systems etc are going on in full swing. Some roads are also being black-topped anew.

It has been already reported that the princess of Thailand, two Chief Ministers of Myanmar and the US Ambassador to India would attend the festival. As reported earlier, Sangai Run would be held at Keibul Lamjao, Imphal and Mao.

Allotment of stalls was done through draw of lots at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on November 13.

Meanwhile, the State Government has been working to open 800 stalls–– 300 at Hapta Kangjeibung and 500 at Permanent Exhibition Centre during the festival. Construction of stalls is going on at the moment.

There would be 45 stalls of different Government departments including Police Department, 80 food stalls and 175 commercial stalls at Hapta Kangjeibung.

There will be 35 stalls of Government departments, 80 food stalls, 160 stalls of different Indian States and foreign countries and 225 commercial stalls at Permanent Exhibition Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong.

For this year’s edition of Manipur Sangai Festival, each commercial stall is charged Rs 8000 while food stalls are charged Rs 12,000 each. These amounts should be deposited against the bank account of the Directorate of Trade, Commerce and Industries opened at the Manipur State Cooperative Bank Limited.