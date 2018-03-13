Imphal to co-host 8th Theatre Olympics

IMPHAL, Mar 12: Riding the illustrious heritage of stagecraft in the State, Imphal will co-host the 8th Theatre Olympics, the world’s largest theatre festival held in the country for the first time from March 16 to 24.

The Imphal chapter of Theatre Olympics 2018 is organised by National School of Drama (NSD) under the aegis of Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Chorus Repertory Theatre, Imphal, one of the renowned theatre groups in the State.

Addressing a press conference at Chorus Repertory Theatre, Shamushang Uku, Uripok Kangchup road today, Loitongbam Dorendra informed that Chorus Repertory Theatre will host the performances of acclaimed productions of well-known theatre directors from India and abroad at its Shrine Playhouse from March 16 to 24. He said that the 8th Theatre Olympics was inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on February 17 at Red Fort, New Delhi and theatre festival will conclude on April 8 in Mumbai.

He said that many theatre groups from India and abroad are showcasing their play in 17 States of the country.

As part of the festival, six theatre groups from the State have given their performance in different parts of the State. “Nungsirabi Abem”, a Shuman Leela play of Sangai Shumang Leela Association was already showcased in Kolkata, he added.

Mention may be made that Manipur being the major cultural hub of the country especially in the field of theatre and performing arts, National School of Drama identified Imphal as one of the cities amongst the 16 for holding Theatre OIympics across the country.

The Theatre Olympics is one of the biggest International theatre events, which brings together the finest productions of well-known theatre practitioners from around the world.

The main emphasis of the festival is to strengthen and re-establish the statues of contemporary theatre in the world by contributing to the growth of International collaboration, building a network among artists all over the world and creating an opportunity for the host of the festival to showcase and promote their work in theatre and other performing arts.