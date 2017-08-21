Imphal East I-Div League Angthang FC, PRYA victorious

Imphal, Aug 20: Ang-thang FC Angtha beat ABA Kshetrigao,2-0 and PRYA Khundrakpam secure win over SWC Khongman,3-1 in the 17th and 18th league matches of Moirangthem Ibobi Memorial First Division Football Tournament 2017 at the ABA Kshetrigao Ground today.

In the 17th league match between Angthang FC and ABA, Sudhir and Malem-nganba of Angthang FC scored one gooal each in the 40th min and later in the additional time resppectively,

ABA got a penalty kick in the first-half of the match but failed to turn it into goal.

One Surjakanta of ABA was booked yellow card in the 80th min of the match.

I Rabichandra, M Manao, Ph Lanthoiba and T Premjit conducted the match as centre referee, AR-1, AR-2 and fore official while L Tarunkumar and Sr Mosses officiate the match as match commissioner and referee assessor respectively.

In the 18th league match, Sanajaoba scored two goals, one at 40th min and the other at 45th min for PRYA Khundrakpam. Devakar of the same team scored the third goal at 68th min of the match. SWC could only manage to score a single from A Boiboi at 42nd min of the match.

In this match, Kh Suraj of SWC, Kh Thoithoi and S Premjoy of PRYA recieved yellow cards.

N Ibungoh, N Tarun-kumar, Y Devachand and N Amarjit conducted the match as centre referee, AR-1, AR-2 and fore official while L Tarunkumar and Sr Mosses officiate the match as match commissioner and referee assessor respectively.

KIYC Kshetri Iril Mapal will take on Star Club Top Moirang in the 19th league match at 1 pm and , NESU Khurai will face ESU Wangkhei in the 20th league match at 3pm tomorrow.