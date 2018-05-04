Imphal East Sub-Junior team announced

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3 : Imphal East District Football Association announced the names of player for Imphal East which will take part in the Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District football tournament 2018 under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association to be held from May 7.

The selected players that will represent Imphal East are: Goalkeepers: Rabina Thoudam (ESU); Thoudam Mangolnganbi (NYTHC); Athokpam Kajal (SSC)

Defenders: N Gitanjali (ESU); N Roshibina (ESU); N Pinku (SSC); W Manao (ESU); S Khambi (ESU); H Pushpa (ESU); M Rejiya (ESU)

Mid-Fielders: TH Marina (SSC); Bunglamaching (AMMA), M Jina (ESU); Kh Nirmala (ESU); Gracy Moirangthem (ESU)

Forwards: Lingninglam Kipgen (ESU); Chongmeiya Mohongmao (ESU); Kimnungsang Vaiphei (ESU); M Promila (ESU); Uma (ESU)

Team officials: S Manitombi Devi (Coach); G Radharani Devi (Manager)

The association further informed the selected players to report to the Manager and Coach on May 5 at 7.30 am along with their football kit at Khuman Lampak football turf ground.