Imphal East wrap up 1st State Level Invitation Gymnastic Championship with 43 medals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Aug 19 : The 1st State Level Invitation Gymnastic Championship organised by Manipur Gymnastic Parents’ Association under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnastic Association at Main Stadium Khuman Lampak concluded today with Imphal East getting 12 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals for the first place while Imphal West finished second with 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.

The valedictory function of the championship which saw 77 players from across 6 districts compete for top honours, was graced by L Tiken, executive member of All Manipur Gymnastic Association and former director of SAI; S Shantikumar, president, All Manipur Gymnastic Association ; T Thouba, Assistant Director Coaching, YAS Department and Y Bony, DYASO Imphal East as dignitaries who also presented prizes to the winners.

Day 2 events

Tamenglong’s M Bibiana Pame bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise for U-14 girls securing 30.8 points while H Jesika of Imphal East finished second scoring 8 points to settle for the silver medal.

M Bibiana Pame got her second gold medal in the balancing beam event for girls scoring 11.10 points while Jesika bagged her second silver medal scoring 9.50 points today.

M Bibiana Pame finished first in the uneven bar (8.90 points) and Vaulting table (11.10 points) to add two more gold medal in her belt while Jesika also two more silver medals in this respective events finishing second.

In the open aerobic event, Ariha Panganba cruised to the gold medal securing 20.45 points while Imphal West’s Sneha Irengbam and Aribam Haripriya of Imphal East got the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Bishnupur’s Kh Panthoi claimed the U-17 girls’ balancing beam gold medal scoring 9.60 points while Ksh Dipa and H Linthoi of Imphal East bagged the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Kh Panthoi also claimed the floor exercise title with a score of 11.20 points and uneven bar titles scoring 6.30 points while Dipa and Linthoi finished second and third in these two events to settle for silver and the bronze medals.

Kh Dipa however clinched the vaulting table title scoring 11.50 points while Kh Panthoi and H Linthoi Chanu respectively bagged the silver and the bronze medals.

Imphal East’s H Tanuja scored 8.90 points to claim the balancing beam title for the U-12 girls category while Kakching’s N Arina Chanu and Imphal East’s Anjori Pangambam finished second and third to claim the silver and the bronze medals.

H Tanuja also claimed two more gold medals, one in the floor exercise (12.10 points) and another in the vaulting table (12.18 points) events while Arina fetched a gold medal in the uneven bar events scoring 7.10 points.

N Arina Chanu and Sonalika Ph finished second and third in the floor exercise event while H Tanuja and Anjori Pangambam claimed the second and the third place in the uneven bar event. N Arina bagged the silver medal in the vaulting table event while Anjori and Sonalika bagged the bronze medals by sharing 1 points each.

Gracemi P of Imphal East added another gold medal in the U-10 girls’ floor exercise event scoring 12.40 points while K Jasmine and Sorokhaibam Jesica Devi from the same district claimed the silver and the bronze medals. Gracemi won another gold medal in the balancing beam event scoring 7 points while S Jesika and K Jasmine sealed the silver and the bronze medals.