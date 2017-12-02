Imphal Evening to open from 6 to 9

Imphal, Dec 1: With the onset of winter, the night plaza at the Imphal Evening will open shop from 6 pm and close at 9pm, according to an announcement from the Department of Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD).

Earlier, the Imphal Evening, which commenced with much fanfare on October 2 under the initiative of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, was open from 7pm till 10pm.

The new rule will also benefit those visitors to the night plaza from faraway places, mentioned the announcement.

Officially branded as Imphal Evening, the night plaza was opened with the objective to allow the people appreciate night life in the town.

It has also given the people a new lease of life on Saturdays and Sundays with stalls, selling food and craft items, and lining up on the Kanglapat road stretching from Nityapat Chuthek to PWD Office.