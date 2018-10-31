By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30: A youth conclave named Imphal Jamboree would be held at the City Convention Centre here from November 2 to 4 under the aegis of the Global Shapers Community, Imphal Hub.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club this afternoon, Global Shapers Community, Imphal Hub member Elizabeth Okram said that youth conclave which would be held for the second time is powered by NEC and supported by the State Planning Department.

BSNL, NHM and Jetwings are the sponsors of the conclave which would be held on the theme ‘Our Future, Our Responsibility’, she said.

Youngsters who have achieved success in different fields would speak at the three-day conclave and there would be interaction session with experts.

The conclave would also feature a Business Idea Pitching competition, Elizabeth said.