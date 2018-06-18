Imphal-Moreh highway sinks at Khudengthabi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 17: A 60 to 70 feet long section of Imphal-Moreh highway has sunk at Khudengthabi.

The sunken portion first came to the notice of the JAC Imphal-Moreh Road Transporters Association on June 15.

JAC president Ng Haridas told media persons that following the heavy rainfall which lashed the State a few days back, a section of the Imphal-Moreh highway sank near Khudengthabi Assam Rifles check-post and large cracks surfaced.

If the rainfall continues any longer, the particular section may sink completely and the highway may be totally cut off, Haridas said.

A section of the same highway sank at Tengnoupal in 2016 and the highway was cut off. The highway was restored after a bailey bridge was constructed over the sunken portion at the timely appeal of the JAC, he said.

But the area around the bailey bridge is still vulnerable.

Even though black-topping of Imphal-Moreh highway has begun in the hill areas after a long gap, yet it appears that the bitumen layer is too thin and already there are many potholes, Haridas said.

Like Imphal-Dimapur and Imphal-Jiribam highway, Imphal-Moreh highway is a key highway of the State. As such, the State Government and the authorities concerned need to look into the black-topping work as well as the sunken portion and take up remedial measures promptly.