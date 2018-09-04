IMPHAL, Sep 3: The closing function of Imphal Praise 2018 Contemporary Worship Carnival was organised at MBC Centre Church, Chingmeirong, yesterday under the aegis of Freedom Band (Praise and Worship Team) MBC Centre Church.

MBCCCI Deacon PS Tanghring gave the invocation while Pastor L Simon gave the greeting during the two days event.

Youth Worship Team (MBCCCI), TBCI Worship Team, Choreography (Adimjati Girls Hostel), Tangkhul Baptist Church Worship Team (Lamphel), Victory Church Worship Team, Choreography (Unit Church 1st MR), RNBA Centre Church Worship Team, Manipur Police Christian Church Worship Team, Tharon Baptist Church Worship Team, Aimol Baptist Centre Church, Choreography (Gods Gift TBCI), Mao Poumai Baptist Church Youths, Choreography (Legacy Home MBC), KBC Haokip Veng Worship Team, Dance (Spirit Shakers ABYFI) showcased various activities during the event.

Speaking at the event, Freedom Band (Praise and Worship Team) MBCCCI leader Asong Leivar said that the event has been organised as a united effort of all the youth of the Churches in Imphal with the aim of providing a platform for the youth to show their talents.