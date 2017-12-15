Imphal sees highest rainfall this year since 1956

Courtesy Hindustan Times

Imphal, Dec 14 : Manipur capital Imphal received the highest rainfall since 1956, recording 2,439.4mm in 2017 till December 13 or 68.71% above the State’s annual precipitation of 1446.3mm, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Imphal centre has said.

Rainfall above 2,000mm was recorded only in 1991 (2,110.6mm) and 1993 (2,171.6mm), the centre’s Joint Director I Meghachandra said in a press release on Wednesday.

Rain in January, February and November in the current year was below normal with 70.8%, 52.3% and 79.5% recorded respectively, he said.

In 2017, the highest rainfall was recorded on March 31 (103.4mm) and highest monthly record in December with 116.3mm of rains till December 13.

The area received 1,967.5mm from June to September 24, 2017, against last year’s record of 1,850.9mm rainfall.

The incessant rainfall, which started from December 9 and continued till December 12, was 116.1mm forcing the Miss Manipur and Orange Festival organisers to postpone their events. A large area of paddy fields in Mayanglangjing area in the State was also submerged, forcing the local club to seek assistance from the authorities.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati earlier claimed that Manipur was facing a 35% rain deficiency in this year’s monsoon. The State received just 883.1mm rainfall against its actual rainfall of around 1361.5mm during 2017 monsoon.

Manipur has witnessed floods as many as five times within a period of five months since Cyclone Mora hit the State in May this year.

So far, properties worth crores of rupees have been destroyed and at least 20 people have died.