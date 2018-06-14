Imphal valley in deluge, radio transmission suspended, holiday declared for Govt offices, schools

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 13: With almost all rivers flowing above flood levels, many areas of Imphal Valley have been flooded including the premises of All India Radio (AIR) Imphal which led to suspension of radio programme transmission for the first time.

The eastern bank of Imphal River breached this morning near New Checkon. As a result, the whole of the Officers’ Colony located to the north of Sanjenthong has been inundated.

As the gushing water flooded surrounding areas including the AIR premises, programme transmission was suspended from 6.46 am today.

Moreover, Sanjenthong as well as Wangkhei-Kongba Road were closed to traffic as the surrounding areas and many points of the road have been inundated.

Officials concerned have been working hard to transmit normal programmes and news from the Mayang Imphal high power transmitter temporarily. It is reported that transmission of radio programmes from Mayang Imphal transmitter began from 6.30 this evening.

Taking serious note of the grim flood situation, all Government offices were declared holiday today with the exception of police, Fire Services, Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, PWD, PHED, Municipalities, DC offices and SDO offices.

Moreover, all Government, private and aided schools located within the valley districts have been declared holiday till tomorrow (June 14).

Meanwhile, the MSPDCL Managing Director issued a circular today informing that power consumers may lodge complaints to mobile phone numbers 9640081232, 9640081235 and 9640081238 in addition to the existing helpline number 1912.

According to information received from Water Resources Department, Imphal River banks have breached at New Checkon, Chajing Karam, Mayang Imphal Maibam and Kyamgei Muslim Oinam Loukon.

Kongba River banks too have breached at three points at Kongba Ucheckon Wanglembam and Kyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai.

The banks of Nambul River breached near Don Bosco School, Langjing as a result of which many places including Uripok and Sagolband have been flooded.

Moreover, NH-37 has been inundated at Patsoi-Langjing.

Imphal River, Nambul River, Kongba River, Iril River, Thoubal River and Nambol River are flowing above flood levels whereas rainfall rates recorded today were 75 mm at Kangpokpi, 47 mm at Saikul, 12 mm at Litan, 147 mm at Jiribam, 47 mm at Lamphelpat and 43 mm at the Raj Bhavan.

Officials of Water Resources Department, police and local club volunteers have been repairing/restoring breached river banks while keeping a close vigil over vulnerable portions.

Heavy rain hits Kangpokpi : Like other parts of the State, the incessant rainfall has also hit Kangpokpi district hard with floods, landslides and earth fissure at different locations.

Water level of Gundung river that flows along Kangpokpi DHQs rose sharply since last night while all rivulets emptying into Gundung river added to the water level rising leading to a flood like situation at Phaicham Veng, Ward No.1 and other low lying areas at around 1.20 am yesterdya.

District administration immediately swung into action early this morning and contained the situation when Kaigoulal Kipgen, Jr. MCS, SDC (HQ) following the instruction of DC Kangpokpi visited the low lying areas of the town with a JCB and cleared the rivulets.

He also visited residents nearby Gundung river in Kangpokpi DHQs and directed them to vacate the place temporarily for safety and security.

A landslide was reported at around 1 pm in the afternoon. Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, IAS, DC Kangpokpi immediately rushed to the spot along with SDC (HQ) Kaigoulal Kipgen and took stock of the situation while directing the affected families to temporarily shift to Bashti Griha North Toribari Community Hall for safety.

The affected victims are Krishna Magar (31), s/o Indra Bahadur Magar with eight family members and Shanti Devi Gurung (70), of Songpekjang Nepali village.

It was also reported that a flood like situation prevails at middle Kalapahar damaging various paddy fields in the area while a similar situation was also reported at Champhai. Kholjang area was also cut off from the District HQs owing to landslide at the approach road near Ngahmun village.

Later, in the afternoon at around 5.30 pm, SDO Saikul, L Geetchandra Singh reported to the Kangpokpi DC about the damages caused due to the incessant rainfall highlightin that the condition of the already damaged bridge located at Sapormeina connecting Saitu-Gamphazol and Saikul has worsened and need immediate intervention on the part of PWD to avoid any casualty.

Earlier, in the morning, the district administration had advised the public not to cross Sapormeina – Saikul bridge over Gundung river at Sapormeina due to its uncertain condition.

Considering the report of SDO Saikul, DC Kangpokpi personally inspected the bridge and sealed it this late afternoon for public safety.

An earth fissure was also reported at S Laijang and L Hengjol village near Kotlen village in New Keithelmanbi area under Kangchup Geljang sub division. The earth crack was witnessed at the residence of Haopu Haokip of S Laijang village.

A bathroom and toilet were also reportedly washed away by river water at Kangchup Chingkhong while Lokchao bridge at Loibol Khunou under Bungte Chiru sub division was badly damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

The suspension bridge connecting Haimol in Tujang Vaichong sub division with the rest of world was also reportedly washed away last night.

Meanwhile, DC Kangpokpi issued an order this afternoon cautioning the public of Kangpokpi not to venture to any water sources, be it rivers, streams, etc and to maintain vigl at all times to minimize any losses due to the incessant rainfall as there is likelihood of landslides, floods, which may cause loss to property and life.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed the public to bring to the notice of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of any incidents of landslides and floods through Kaigoulal Kipgen, SDC (9612627048) and Ginlenlal Singson, DA (9612523529).

She also requested the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), Kangpokpi to remain alert to meet any crisis at all times in consultation with SDOs, SDCs and concerned armed forces in the areas.

Situation worsens for Thoubal residents : The incessant rain that started on Monday have overflowed Thoubal river and breached its river bank submerging large residential areas along the river banks.

Preventive measures were taken up by the affected residents with the help of local leaders to fight the swelling water level.

Many houses of Keibung Mathak Leikai have been inundated with water after the river water overflowed the road that passes through Leishangthem causing major inconvenience to the general public.

As a result of sustained rainfall, many families of Thoubal Sabantongba Konjil Leikai, Thoubal Khekman Mayai Leikai, Thoubal Leisangthem, Thoubal Haokha, Kiyam Siphai and Moijing were also affected.