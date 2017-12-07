Imphal West B win 1st Governor’s Trophy Mukna Kangjei title

Imphal, Dec 6 (DIPR):Imphal West ‘B’ drubbed Thoubal ‘A’ (5-1) to emerge champions of the 1st Governor’s Trophy State Level Mukna Kangjei Tournament organised by Kreeda Bharti, Manipur at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground, Imphal today.

The closing ceremony was graced by Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand Singh, Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh and Sanghchalak, Manipur Prant A Brajakumar Sharma as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion Y Khemchand appreciated Kreeda Bharti for organising such an indigenous game at State level.

He expressed his desire to revive the indigenous games of the State and organise Mukna Kangjei at district level in future.

Th Radheshyam Singh in his presidential speech said that Mukna Kangjei is an indigenous game which needs to be promoted. He also stressed on encouraging indigenous games and sports as it nurtures the bond of friendship and brotherhood among people.

Later, the dignitaries gave away the winners trophy with a Rs 20,000 cheque to Imphal West ‘B’ and runners up trophy along with a cheque of Rs 10,000 to Thoubal ‘A’ team.

Pung Cholom and Thang-Ta were exhibited by various artistes as a part of the closing ceremony of the tournament which was participated by 10 teams from 5 districts across the State.