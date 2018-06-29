Imphal West boxing trial

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 28 : Imphal West District Amateur Boxing Association will be conducting a trial selection on July 14 and 15 for the Imphal West District team which will be taking part in the State Level Boxing Championship at Khuman Lampak Sports Arena.

Players intending to take part in the trial selection should submit related documents on or before July 10 to Th Jiten Singh, Coach NSA Khuman Lampak (6 to 8 am and 4.30 to 6 pm), said a press release issued by the association.

Further details can be had from the office of the Imphal West District Amateur Boxing Association.