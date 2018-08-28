Imphal West Inter School Tournament from Sep 18

IMPHAL, Aug 27

District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal West will be organising the District Level Inter School Tournament for few disciplines from September 18 to 20.

The disciplines or the sporting events at the tournament include; football for U-19 boys and girls; taekwondo for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls; fencing for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls. Intending eligible players or school teams may submit entries by September 14, said a press statement of the DYASO, Imphal West. Further details can be had from the office of the DYASO, Imphal West.

Meanwhile, DYASO, Imphal West is also going to conduct district level inter school trial selection from September 25 to 27 for 5 different disciplines for the formation of Imphal West District team.

The disciplines for which the trial selection are to be conducted are; belt wrestling for U-19 boys and girls, jeet kune-do for U-19 boys and girls, kick-boxing for U-19 boys and girls, thang-ta for U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls and vovinam for U-19 boys and girls.

U-14, U-17 and U-19 players interested in participating may avail entry forms and other details of the trial selection from the office of the DYASO, Imphal West. Last form of submission of entry form in September 21.