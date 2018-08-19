Imphal West take lead at 1st State Level Invitation Gymnastic Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Aug 18 : Imphal West secured 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals to take the lead on the first day of the 1st State Level Invitation Gymnastic Championship being organised by Manipur Gymnastic Parents’ Association under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnastic Association at Main Stadium Khuman Lampak.

The inaugural function of the championship was graced by Francis Marwein, Director SAI-NERC, Imphal; Dr N Binabon, vice president, All Manipur Gymnastic Association; T Thouba, Assistant Director Coaching, YAS Department and L Tiken, executive member of All Manipur Gymnastic Association as dignitaries. Altogether 77 players from across 6 districts will be taking part in this championship.

Floor exercise

H Bonson opened Imphal West’s gold medal account securing 8.80 points in the floor exercise for U-8 boys while his compatriot Kh Gyan recorded 7.80 points to win the silver. Th Jenith of Thoubal made 3.85 points to claim the bronze medal in this category.

The U-10 boys’ floor exercise title went to Imphal West’s Yohenba who registered 18.50 points while Kakching’s N Deepak and Imphal West’s L Lanchenba scored 17.55 and 14.45 points each to claim the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Kh Laxman of Bishnupur won a gold medal in the U-12 boys category securing 17.90 points while Thoubal’s Th Abinash and Imphal West’s Peter Naorem scored 19.60 and 17.65 points to collect the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Imphal East’s O Umajit won the U-14 boys title by scoring 18.75 points while Kangleipan and A Ronaldo of Imphal East got the silver and the bronze medal.

Pommel Horse

Imphal West’s H Devaraj bagged the U-14 pommel horse gold by securing 17.75 points while O Umajit and A Ronaldo of Imphal East scored 14.80 points and 14.75 points to win the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Roman Ring

Imphal East’s A Ronaldo excelled to secure the gold medal for U-14 roman ring event scoring 7.80 points while H Devaraj of Imphal West finished second by getting 6.90 points. O Umajit scored 6.85 points to win the bronze medal in this event.