Imphal, Nov 30:The trial selection for under 14, 17 and 19 boys and girls’ thang ta, under the guidance of District Youth Affairs and Sports Imphal West, which was scheduled to be held on December 2 and 3 has been postponedto December 5 and 6.
Participants can get more information from the office of the DYASO Imphal West.
Imphal West thang ta trial to be held on Dec 5, 6
Imphal, Nov 30:The trial selection for under 14, 17 and 19 boys and girls’ thang ta, under the guidance of District Youth Affairs and Sports Imphal West, which was scheduled to be held on December 2 and 3 has been postponedto December 5 and 6.