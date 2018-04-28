Imphal West ZP awarded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Imphal West Zilla Parishad was awarded the annual Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puruskar 2016-17 in general category.

Imphal West Zilla Parishad was selected for the award based on an all India district and Gram Panchayat level competition conducted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The award was distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the National Panchayat Day observed at Ramnagar, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

Saiton Gram Panchayat and Thanga Part-I Gram Panchayat were also conferred the same award. Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat office today, Imphal West Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha RK Taruni said that the award was given to Imphal West Zilla Parishad after minute examination of the activities and performance of the Zilla Parishad during 2016-17. Informing that the award carries cash incentive apart from a memento, Taruni said that the cash incentive may be over Rs 50 lakh. The cash incentive is likely to be released in June or July this year and the amount would be invested in public welfare programmes after due consultation with all the members of the Zilla Parishad, Taruni said.CEO G Shantikumar Kabui was also present at the press meet.