Implementation of 7th Pay Fitment panel likely to meet next week

IMPHAL, Dec 27: The fitment committee consti-tuted to look into the demand of implementing the recom-mendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the State is likely to hold a meeting next week as all departments have submitted their pro-posals/reports to the committee.

The Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) which has been spearheading the demand for implementation of the 7th Pay held at meeting with Chief Secretary RR Rashmi at the latter’s Secretariat South Block office this evening.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary told the MGSF representatives led by president Dr Rajendra and secretary general Purujit Lairikyengbam that all the departments of the State Government have submitted reports about number of posts, staff strength and other details.

As such, due arrangements would be made to hold a meeting of the fitment committee in the first week of January so as to adopt a concrete decision regarding implementation of the 7th Pay with respect to State Government employees, the Chief Secretary reportedly stated during the meeting.

Representatives of MGSF held another meeting with Principal Secretary (Finance) Vivek Kumar Dewangan yesterday on the matter of 7th Pay implementation, informed a source.

Notably, Principal Secretary (Finance), Commissioner (GAD) and Secretary (Law) are members of the fitment committee headed by the Chief Secretary as chairman.

A Cabinet meeting held on November 26 last year agreed in-principle to implement the 7th Pay in the State. The same Cabinet meeting further decided to form a fitment committee which would look into all the requirements before implementing the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Although it was the previous Congress Government which gave in-principle consent to implement the 7th Pay, BJP which heading the incumbent coalition Government too promised they would implement the 7th Pay in case they are elected to power.

Chief Minister N Biren, during a meeting with MGSF representatives on November 14 this year, gave a hint of his willingness to implement the 7th Pay. Another source informed that Central Government employees and pensioners have been entitled to 125 per cent DA/DR since January 2016.

State Government employees’ and pensioners’ DA/DR of 113 per cent was hiked to 119 per cent since December 1, 2016 and it was further raised to 125 per cent from June 1 this year.

Increment of DA/DR by a single dose (6 per cent) entailed additional expenditure of Rs 12 crore per month, said the source.

The State Government has been expending over Rs 200 crore in a month in paying salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners.

Incidentally, Chief Minister N Biren stated that fresh recruitment and regularisation of existing employees by the previous Government ahead of the State Assembly election has compelled the State Government to expend additional Rs 400 crore to Rs 700 crore annually in paying monthly salaries of employees.

The fitment committee would make an estimate of the additional amount that would be spent monthly or annually by the State Government when the 7th Pay is implemented.

If the State Government agrees to implement the 7th Pay, it would need to approach the Central Government and seek additional funds, added the source.