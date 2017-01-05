Impressive start for ThYPC in State Polo tournament

IMPHAL, Jan 4: The 33rd men’s and 12th women’s State Polo tournament organised by All Manipur Polo Association began today at Mapal Kangjeibung.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Lt Gen Konsam Himalay Singh, UYSM, AVSM, YSM and Dr Konsam Saratchandra Singh, president, All Manipur Polo Association.

In the opening match, Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club notched a 7-3 victory over Nambul Mapal Polo Club-A.

Premjit struck twice for Thangmeiband Youth PC in the first chukker.

Premjit hit two goals again while Rohin struck once in the third chukker. Reshikumar and Premjit took turn to hit a goal each in the last chukker for the Thangmeiband side.

The goals for Nambul Mapal were scored by K Premkumar (one each in the first and last chukker) and Sanjoy (2nd chukker).

EPC-B will take on KPC-A at 1 pm tomorrow while MPSC-C face Kangleipak Polo Star at 2 pm and KM Riding Polo Club lock horns with Nambul Mapal PC-B at 3 pm.