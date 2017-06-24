Improper drainage, pathetic retaining wall cause failure of NH-2

KANGPOKPI, Jun 23 : National Highway 2, more popularly the Trans Asian Highway No 1, without proper drainage system and appropriate retaining walls coupled with the indifference of the Government has become a burden rather than an asset to the State, particularly to the people dwelling along the highway.

National Highway 2 is the major highway connecting the State with the rest of the country and is the major life line of the State as well.

Improper drainage system and inappropriate retaining wall along the Imphal-Dimapur route more particularly along the 60 kilometres stretch from the State capital to Kangpokpi DHQs and Senapati DHQs have rendered the road unfit for heavy vehicles.

Due to improper drainage system, particularly during monsoon, the rain water percolate into the subsoil layer and damage the subsoil mass and this leads to cracks and holes on the road.

It also leads to water logging which causes devastating impacts such as decrease in bearing capacity of the road and reduces the strength of the road structure.

Indeed, the recent heavy rainfall across the district caused erosion and minor landslides along the highway at various locations and owing to the inappropriate retaining wall, water flows over the surface of the road resulting in potholes which ultimately deteriorate the condition of the highway.

More particularly, there has been a number of minor landslides in between Motbung – Sapormeina – Kangpokpi via Leikop and Keithelmanbi and Daili while similar incident is seen from Kangpokpi DHQs to Taphou Kuki via Changoubung.

The erosion and minor landslide block the drainage along the highway and this leads to water flowing onto the road, which adversely impact on the road.

There are also some locations where the road has worn down due to the absence of rigid retaining wall posing threats to commuters.