IMPHAL, Aug 30: The Inter Marriage Women Welfare Association Imphal (IMWWA) has condoled the demise of former Chief Minister and former MP, Rishang Keishing.
A press release issued by the secretary of IMWWA stated that association shares the sorrow of the bereaved family.
Rishang Keishing passed away on August 22.
IMWWA condoles Rishang Keishing
