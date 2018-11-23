In pursuit of Manipur People Bill JCILPS to send team to the President

IMPHAL, Nov 22

The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) Manipur, has resolved to send a special appraisal team to pressure the President of the country to give assent to the Manipur People Bill, 2018, which was passed in Manipur State Assembly on July 23 this year.

A press release issued by the co-convenor of JCILPS today mentioned that the resolution was taken during a one day leaders’ meet which was held at the association’s office today with the convenor of JCILPS, Yumnamcha Dilipkumar as the moderator.

It mentioned that during the meet, it was resolved that a special appraisal team will be formed and sent to pressure the President of India to give assent to the Bill at the earliest.

It continued that the meeting further demanded the State Government to establish Manipur State Po- pulation Commission at the earliest, as per the agreement which was reached between JCILPS and the State Government on August 25, 2015.

It was also resolved to pressure the State Government to ensure proper and immediate implementation of the Inter State Migrant Workmen Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 1972, The Manipur Shops and Establishment Act, 1972 as well as the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, while waiting for assent from the President to the Manipur People Bill 2018.

JCILPS then explained that if the State Government fails to do its job properly, even the implementation of an ILP-like system or regulation in the State will be useless in the long run and pointed towards the allegedly useless Foreigners Act 1946 which is supposedly in force in the State.

JCILPS further demand-ed the State Government to conduct proper population studies and produce a white paper detailing how many Meiteis, tribals and indigenous communities as well as non-locals are settled in the State.

The State Government should also make the people aware of the current stage of the Magisterial inquiry process which was initiated in connection with the death of Robinhood, the association demanded.

Today’s meeting further reiterated the demand for the State Government to provide all the expenses and logistic support needed for construction of Robinhood Memorial complex.

The meeting condemned in the strongest term the Government’s failure to give any positive response to the memorandum which was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren by JCILPS on October 31 this year, it added.