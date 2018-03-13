IMPHAL, Mar 12: The inaugural function of the office of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Manipur State will be held on March 17 at 12pm, said a statement issued by the Convener Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Manipur State TK Savana i today.

National Convener of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Yashwant Singh will attend the inaugural programme at Palace Gate, Imphal East.

The statement further invited all the CSOs, departments, Ministry, NGOs to attend the programme.

A cleanliness drive will also be held as a part of the programme.