Bishnupur: District and Session Judge, Ch Brajachand Singh inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at Keinou, Bishnupur district today, followed by a legal awareness programme at Keinou Thongkha community hall.

The clinic was set up by District legal Service Authority, Bishnupur under the aegis of Manipur State Legal Services Authority and is the 11th clinic in Bishnupur district, reports our correspondent.

The event was attended by District and Session Judge Chairman, District Legal Service Authority, Bsihnupur, Ch brajachand Singh as chief guest, retired ZEO, zone I A, Thoiba Singh as president and retired senior lecturer L Rameshwor Singh and lecturer, Moreh College, Nameirakpam Chanu Chingkheinganbi as guests of honour.

Advocate Th Hemchandra Meitei and Advocate W Lata Devi spoke on POCSO Act, National Food Security Act and Crime against women, as resource persons.

Lauding the initiative of District Legal Service Authority to set up Legal Aid clinic at various locations of the district, Ch Brajachand stated that the clinics will be able to solve small and minor cases and prevent from unnecessarily dragging the case to the court. He is hopeful that the para legal volunteers will work diligently and assist in solving the matters.