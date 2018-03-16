IMPHAL, Mar 15: Environment and Forests and Climate Change Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, inaugurated the Technology Business Incubation Centre (TBIC) at the campus of Institute of Bioresource and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Takyelpat, today.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the initiative of the IBSD and mentioned that the venture will nurture new and small biotechnology based enterprises apart from helping the unemployed but educated youth of the North East region to survive and nurture their businesses.

He stated that as a part of the Prime Minister’s Start-Up and Stand-Up initiatives, the Government is sanctioning around Rs 10,000 crore for such Technology Business Incubation Centres.

Pointing out that IBSD also plays a great role in boosting Bamboo Mission, the Union Minister said that during his past visit, he noticed beds and sofas made of bamboo and now he has seen bicycles made of bamboo.

The Union Minister explained that in the early days, people specialising in bamboo crafts faced many inconveniences due to the Indian Forest Act of 1927.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was able to eradicate the hardship faced by the craftsman with the help of the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament on December 18 last year the Union Minister claimed.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also appealed to the people of the State to promote Green Good Deeds (GGD).

There are around 500 projects under the GGD and a mobile application was also launched as well.

He said that during the last three years, IBSD has had great impact by virtue of its physical presence in Gangtok (Sikkim), Shillong (Meghalaya) and Aizawl (Mizoram).

On the other hand, the Director of IBSD, Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, said that the Technology Business Incubation Centre will benefit a lot of people and invited entrepreneurs of the North East region.

He also said that North East India is among the top 10 most famous biodiveristy hot spots of the planet.

TBIC will provide professional mentoring at subsidised cost and offer necessary advice to help new and young entrepreneurs succeed at the early stages of business development, he added.

The newly established TBIC has all the necessary facilities for producing planting materials as well as silk with the help of food testing, product development, scientific validation of herbal medicines, tissue culture.