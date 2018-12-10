Incessant influx is India’s offensive, alleges CorCom

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9: The CorCom has alleged that transplantation of a sizeable population of India through incessant influx is an offensive strategy of the Government of India which is aimed at subjugating the Mongoloid people of the land for good.

It is estimated that non-local people constitute 1/3rd of the total population of Manipur, said a statement issued by CorCom media coordinator LeibaakNgaakpa Luwang.

Greeting all the oppressed people of Manipur on the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the CorCom conveyed solidarity to all the people fighting for right to self determination as well as all human rights protection movements.

All people are born free and all people are entitled to a life of freedom irrespective of race, colour, language, religion or gender. This right to freedom is inalienable to all human beings from birth till death, it asserted.

Guided by this conviction, the UN came out with the UDHR on December 10, 1948. Over the years, UDHR had enabled many colonised countries to regain their independence.

The UDHR is the most significant document with regard to human rights and dignity of life and it eventually became a yardstick for measuring human rights enjoyed by any group of people, CorCom said.

After UDHR, the UN enacted the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1966, International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and International Bill of Human Rights 1975 with a vision to create a new world free from oppression and subjugation.

The UN also enacted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People so as to enable indigenous peoples protect their lives and rights.

However, in WESEA, Government of India (GoI) has been violating all fundamental rights including the right to life, CorCom alleged.

Even though UDHR and ICCPR guarantee all indigenous people the right to self determination, both the UN documents have little meaning in the region. By imposing AFSPA 1958, GoI has been unleashing all kinds of repressive measures against the people of Manipur.

A large number of revolutionaries as well as civilians have been killed and at the same time, many women have been raped by Indian armed forces in Manipur.

Through AFSPA, GoI has given ‘licence to kill’ anyone in Manipur to its armed forces although it claims to be a democratic country. Even though UDHR and ICCPR do not permit arbitrary arrest and detention, many people arrested by Indian armed forces have disappeared involuntarily, it alleged.

During the past 69 years, GoI has transformed Manipur to a captive market and they have been pursuing several policies such as the Look East Policy to consolidate and strengthen their grip over Manipur, it continued.

At the same time, GoI has been pursuing several divisive policies with a sinister objective to create discord and animosity among the indigenous communities of the land.

It further alleged that GoI has been consistently scheming to divide the hills and valley of Manipur. A class of wealthy people and political puppets groomed by GoI is abetting New Delhi’s plan to suppress the people of Manipur for good.

CorCom firmly believes that the only way to free the peoples of WESEA from the alleged oppressive regime and achieve right to self determination is unification and waging a collective war of liberation, it added.