‘Include valley areas, molehills within valley dists on realigning dist boundaries’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Manipur Valley Village Reserve Forest Right Protection Association has asked the Government to include the valley forest area and mole-hills within the valley districts on realigning the district boundaries as per Manipur State Darbar.

Addressing media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, spokesperson of the association, Nandalal Angomcha said that Manipur State Darbar had taken a series of decisions to place on reserve a total area of about 36,000 hectares on the hills adjoining the valley villages for enjoying the usufructs by the villagers. He contended that in those days, there were no villages in these reserve areas and the Darbar caused preparation of Dag Chitha and a map was also drawn.

He said that in this regard the association met with the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister and Forest Minister on March 9 wherein a memorandum was submitted urging them to meet their demands at the earliest. He informed that the association held a meeting on April 3 at Kabo Leikai wherein few resolutions in connection with the matter were adopted.

The meeting resolved that when the new district boundary is drawn, the Valley Forest Reserve Area reserved by the then Darbar must be placed within the nearest valley districts.

It also resolved that the names of the gorge, peak etc within the Valley Forest Reserve Area must be restored to their original names. The places of worship within the Manipur Valley Forest Reserve Area must be protected and taken well cared and mole-hills within the valley area must be reverted back to the respective valley districts, the meeting resolved.

According to the memorandum submitted by the association, the transfer of the molehills from the valley districts to the hill districts especially to Sadar Hills sometime in 1976 wan an illogical and retrograde step taken on the whim of certain vested interest leaders. It stated that there is an urgent need to correct it and the time is now considered appropriate.

It further that districts are created for administrative convenience and the present system is causing difficulty to a large section of the population. When the District Boundary Commission is constituted, we will also apply with necessary records for the same, it added.