‘Income source for everyone key to inclusive development’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Along with inaugurating an urban haat at Nilakuthi in Imphal East, Directorate of Handlooms & Textiles kicked-off a crafts exhibition of border villages of Manipur today.

The inaugural function was attended by S Rajen, Chairman of Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation (MHHDCL) as chief guest; Dr Radheshyam Yumnam, Chairman of MANIDCO Ltd as president; K Lamlee Kamei, Director of Handlooms & Textiles and General Manager of MHHDCL Elangbam Jiten as guests of honour.

Giving key note address at the occasion, Lamlee Kamei said that construction of the urban haat that began in 2011 could not be completed on time due to some unavoidable circumstances. He informed that an exhibition cum mela will be held at the urban haat for every 15 days.

He asserted that the successful construction of the urban haat was due to the earnest efforts made by MHHDCL Chairman S Rajen and MANIDCO Chairman Dr Radheshyam under the aegis of Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit.

He said that necessary preparation has been made for procurement of unused handlooms by the Department to be provided to the needy weavers. He also said that best efforts are being made to provide powerlooms to the weavers. A decision has already been taken to wear handloom clothes by staff of the Department on every Monday and Saturday, he informed.

Rajen said that an exhibition festival will be held at the urban haat for every 15 days. He expressed hope that there would be a healthy competition between weavers and artisans in the festival.

He noted that there will be inclusive development in the State only when every individual has a source of income.

He opined that huge amounts of money going outside the State can be saved to a large extent if people wear indigenous clothes.

Dr Radheshyam said that renovation of the urban haat has not yet been finished completely. He then announced commencement of the crafts exhibition.

The dignitaries inspected the stalls opened in the exhibition.