India-B emerge champions of 11th Manipur Polo International, 2017

IMPHAL, Nov 29 (DIPR):In a most strongly contested match India-B, Manipur defeated Argentina 7-6 to lift the winner’s trophy of the 11th Manipur Polo International 2017.

The final match was graced by Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla, Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Yumnam Khemchand, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Forests and Environment Minister, Th Shyamkumar as dignitaries.

Chief Guest of the event, Dr Najma Heptulla and Ganga Prasad jointly released a souvenir of the 11 th Manipur Polo International 2017 at the beginning of the match.

The final match saw a record turn out of spectators who got the worth of their time as it proved to be a cracker of a match, played at a very fast pace with both the teams putting their all in offence and defense to secure a win.

Argentina was the first team to score through a 30 yards penalty by Juan Cruz Gramajo in the 1.22nd minute but it was not long before Manipur team responded, Bimol scoring with a beautiful goal from a very acute angle in the 1.40th minute and the packed stadium greeted it with a thunderous cheer.

Then L Atangba, the youngest member of the team, and who has been very impressive in his maiden appearance in the Manipur Polo International tournament, picked up a pass from Ojit to slot the ball home in the 4.35th minute.

The Argentina team after some near misses came up with two goals from Juan Cruz the last one from a 30 yards penalty to lead 3-2 at the end of the chukker.

Argentina got another 30 yards penalty in the 2.56th minute of the 2nd chukker which Juan Cruz once again converted to surge ahead 4-2, leaving the huge Manipuri team supporters a little worried. But captain Pradeepkumar rose to the occasion, scoring two goals to draw level 4-4 at the end of the 2nd chukker.

At the very start of the 3rd chukker, Miguel scored for Argentina but Manipur answered with two goals from P Ojit and Pradeepkumar to the lead for the first time in the match. The chukker ended with score reading 6-5. In the fourth chukker also Miguel of Argentina scored an early goal in the .49th minute to level the score 6-6. Manipur once again took the lead through another goal in the middle of this last chukker and managed to hold on to it till the final gong. But in between there were many tense moments for the Manipur team as the Argentines mounted many an attack and came very near to scoring.

Considering it a great honour to be able to walk on the hallowed pologround of Mapal Kangjeibung which is the oldest polo ground in use in the world, the Governor expressed happiness over her invitation to the closing function of the 11th Manipur Polo International 2017.

She highlighted that one of the main objectives for organizing this tournament has always been to save Manipuri pony alongwith popularizing the game of Polo in its birth place, besides promoting tourism.

Congratulating all the participating teams, she assured that the presence of the foreign teams and players from Argentina, England, Morocco and the United States of America will give a fresh impetus in our efforts to popularize the game further.

President of the function, Y Khemchand said that serious steps should be taken to preserve the Manipuri pony and efforts needed to save the animal from extinction.

PVSLN Murthy, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, NE Circle, Guwahati along with other higher officials of the State witnessed the breath-taking match.

Y Khemchand presented the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 50,000 to team Argentina while Governor presented the winners trophy and a cheque of Rs 1, 00,000 to team India-B (Manipur).

For the Argentine team captain Martin losing was difficult to take in as traditionally they are very passionate about every game and they play to win. Juan Cruz who scored four of the six Argentine goals even while congratulating the winning Manipuri team said they were unlucky as they missed many a scoring chances, he himself failed to convert three 60 yards goals.

He also said they could not play like they had played against England as the Manipuri team did not allow them, also they hit too many balls on the horses. As they get very involved in the game, Juan Cruz revealed, they do not feel good about losing.

L Atangba, who in his first time with the Manipur team impressed with his cool calm manner on the field and his ability to be in the right position to score said he felt immensely happy to be part of this winning team. He also thanked his senior colleagues for encouraging him.

Captain Pradeepkumar said getting to play Argentina considered the strongest polo team in the world is a great honour and feels immensely happy to have beaten them. For him this victory is a vindication that polo originated from Manipur. He also revealed that the team management watched the Argentine Morocco exhibition match very closely and had put in place strategies on how best to play with them.

On being asked what should be the best reward for this victory, Pradeep said the government can send out a very positive message of encouragement to polo players if suitable jobs are provided to team members Jogendra Meitei, L Atangba, P Ojit and Th Jacob and promotion given to himself and S Bimol.

Inputs from Publicity Sub-Committee (MHRPA)