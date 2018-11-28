India extends $5 million aid to Myanmar

Press Trust of India

NEW DELHI, Nov 27: India has extended a USD 5 million aid to Myanmar as its assistance for development projects on the Indo-Myanmar border. India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Vikram Misri handed over a cheque of USD 5 million to Myanmar’s Minister for Border Affairs, Lt General Ye Aung at a ceremony on Monday.

Under the 2012 Border Region Development agreement, Indian Government is extending USD 5 million micro development assistance every year for five years for projects on India-Myanmar border.

“Friendship Project|Amb @VikramMisri handed over US$ 4.95 Million Ceremonial Cheque to Union Minister for Border Affairs, Lt General Ye Aung as India’s assistance to Myanmar’s Border Area Development Project,” Misri tweeted.

India and Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding for border development in May 2012, under which India is to provide a total of USD 25 million to Myanmar, divided into five tranches of USD 5 million each.

Under the first year project plan, 21 schools, 17 health centres and eight bridges are being built in Chin State and Naga Self Administered Zone of Myanmar through the Myanmar’s Border Affairs Ministry, according the information available on the website of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

The Myanmar Government is in the process of selecting contractors to execute the second year projects under which five road projects each would be completed in Chin and Naga Self-Administered Zone, it said.

Three schools would be also set in Chin State and eight in the Naga Self-Administered Zone, it added.

Myanmar shares around 1600 km border with four North Eastern Indian States: Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.