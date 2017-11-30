India-M win both titles of International Kang

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : India-M emerged winnners of both the men and the women categories of the 3rd International Invitational Kang Tournament and Conference 2017 which is organised jointly by Art and Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs and Sports Departments under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association as a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival.

In the men’s final event played at Manipur Kang-shang, Khuman Lampak, India-M drubbed Bangladesh 18-5 with ease.

Man of the match award went to L Arunkumar of India-M while Ch Mocha and L Arunkumar were jointly awarded Best Chekfei prize. L Kiran and W Premjit of the same team were honoured with Best Lamtha prize.

In the final match staged at Gopal Dev Kangshang, India-M’s women team defeated India-A 5-2 in a hard fought match to emerge winners.

N Leimahal of India-A and N Kamala were declared best players of the tournament.

E Nanaobi of India-M bagged the Best Lamtha prize.

N Leimahal of India-A and M Sanatombi and N Kamala of India M jointly claimed the Best Chekfei prize.