India, Myanmar agree to take on militants

TNN

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: India and Myanmar have agreed to take action against insurgent groups operating within their territories. Both sides also agreed to cooperate in preventing smuggling of wildlife and narcotic drugs.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation international border management including construction of subsidiary pillars to better demarcate the border.

At the 22nd National-level meeting between India and Myanmar held on Thursday and Friday, where Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba represented the Indian side and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Major General Aung Thu headed the visiting Myanmar delegation, the two countries agreed on security cooperation and facilitating movement of people and trade across the border.

Naga rebel outfit NSCN (Khaplang), an insurgent group said to be operating from camps across the border in Myanmar, had killed 18 Army personnel in an ambush in Manipur on June 4, 2015.

While the Indian Army had retaliated, hitting NSCN(K) camps on the Indo-Myanmar border and even across the border, there is still presence of its cadres in these territories. India hopes Myanmar’s cooperation will help take down the remaining hideouts of NSCN(K).

The Myanmar delegation also called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.