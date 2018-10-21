India-Myanmar firms sign MoU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20 : An MoU was signed between Busi-ness Excellence Group, Manipur, India and Chind-win Development Corpora- tion Limited, Myanmar today to support and promote friendship and mutual rela-tionship between the two Nations (India and Myan-mar), among other purposes.

The MoU was signed at the office of Tamu DC in Sagaing Region of Myan-mar by the representatives of the two companies in the presence of Act East Policy Committee, GoM (India).

With the signing of the MoU, the two parties reached an agreement to work together on economic and social development projects which would benefit both the two countries, specially Sagaing Region of Myanmar and Manipur.

The main general agreements reached between the two parties as per the MoU mention that in accordance to the laws of each Nation, each party will be required to provide proof of coverage of all the mandated insurance required by the State or States in which necessary works will be taken up and include fair labour practices and any other mandates of the affected State or States where the operations are taking place.

It also agreed that both the Nations would work together on preserving and safeguarding the cultural heritage, environment and strive for development of human resources among others.