India to Spain trip

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today flagged off an India to Spain road trip from Hotel Classic Grande here.

The 8-member Indian team led by two women will travel to 16 countries in 63 days covering around 20,000 Kilometres. The team includes two women and six men.

Countries like Myanmar, Thailand, China, Mongolia, Russia etc. would be covered during the trip. The road trip is organised by EMBARQ Motorworld Pvt. Limited, a Mumbai based company.

Wishing the team a safe journey, the Chief Minister asked the team to highlight the potential and distinct natural beauty of Manipur to the outside world. He appealed the team to spread the message of the country’s unique identity of unity in diversity.

Founder and Director, EMBARQ, Medha Joseph said that the objective of the road trip is to have an experience of different countries, cultures, time zones, weather etc.