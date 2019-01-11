India team which include State players bag gold in Asian Track Cycling Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: Indian team containing 3 Manipuri players not only clinched gold medal but also created new Asian record in the Sprint Team Race today of the ongoing 39th Senior and 26th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship organized under the aegis of Asian Cycling Federation since January 8 at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indian team clocked 45.432 seconds to claim the gold medal in the sprint race while Malaysia recorded 46.854 seconds to grab the silver medal and Kazakhstan recorded 48.300 seconds to take the bronze medal.

The Indian team comprised of Ronaldo Laitonjam, Yanglem Rojit Singh, Keithellakpam James and Isho.

Irungbam Goutamiti Devi is accompanying the Indian team as assistant coach.