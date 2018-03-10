Indian diplomat from Manipur Mini Devi Kumam drills Pak at UNHRC

GENEVA, Mar 9 :India on Thursday hit back hard at Pakistan highlighting the human rights violations at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The tough response was delivered by India’s youngest diplomat Mini Devi Kumam in Geneva.

Second Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission at UNHRC, Mini was born on 1 April, 1980. She is part of the Meitei community and studied in Government schools in Manipur. Lashing out at the neighbour on Thursday, Mini said it had become a habit of Pakistan to misuse the UNHRC platform to make misleading references about internal matters pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. “This Council should be mindful that the dubious concern for human rights is coming from a country, which has systematically abused and violated the human rights of the people in Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,” Kumam said at the 37th Session of UNHRC.

She also said that “Pakistan has long been attempting to mask its territorial ambitions and use of terrorism as a State policy under the guise of concern for human rights”.

Mini’s reponse at the UNHRC brings back memories of another young Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir who gave a befitting reply at the UN General Assembly session describing the neighbouring Nation as ‘terroristan’. Eenam, a 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is India’s First Secretary of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Kumam urged the UNHRC to call on Pakistan to end cross border infiltration after Pakistan levelled allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan has long been attempting to mask its territorial ambitions and use of terrorism as a State policy under the guise of concern for human rights,” she said.

The Indian representative also told the UNHRC that Pakistan was committing the grossest violation of human rights by exporting terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir. “Terrorism is the grossest violation of human rights. The real problem in the State of Jammu and Kashmir is terrorism, which has constantly received sustenance from Pakistan and territories under its control,” Kumam asserted. Zee Media Bureau