Indian Nagas in NSCN K likely to make peace with Centre

Guwahati, Oct 22

The Khango Konyak faction of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) is likely to join the Naga rebels’ ongoing peace process with the Central Government. Signs of it were evident from the Central Government’s not thwarting the recent intrusion of Konyak and the Indian Nagas in the outfit into India.

Cornered in Myanmar as well as India, the only option left before the Indian Nagas in the NSCN-K was to make peace with the Government of India. Konyak was recently impeached by the Myanmarese rebels in the NSCN-K and removed from the post of the outfit’s chairman. Subsequently, he was offered safe passage by the Myanmarese rebels in the NSCN-K.

In India, the security forces have been going after the NSCN-K ever since it had unilaterally abrogated its ceasefire with the Central Government in 2015. However, now, there is an apparent shift in the Centre’s position. This was reflected in the security forces not going after Konyak and his men despite their presence in India. Konyak and his men’s joining the peace process is, perhaps, only a matter of time.

Currently, all Naga insurgent groups, including the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN, called NSCN-IM, are bargaining hard with the Centre. Only the NSCN-K is left out of the process. According to reports, Konyak and the Indian Naga insurgents in the NSCN-K were camping in Nagaland’s Mon district. The reports said they would join the peace process following consultations with various Naga civil society groups.

To mount pressure on the Indian Nagas in the NSCN-K, the National Investigation Agency has published a list of most wanted rebels. The list includes the names of a number of top leaders in the NSCN-K. By publishing it, the Centre wants the Indian Naga extremists in the NSCN-K to fall in line.