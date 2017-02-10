Indian Women Football League ESU to meet Alakhpura FC on Feb 11

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : The semi-final line up of the Indian Women Football League organised under the aegis of All India Football Federation has been drawn up with the first four teams scheduled to play the semi-final matches on February 11 at Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi.

The league started on January 28 and the final will be played on February 14.

As per the semi-final line up schedule, the first placed team Rising Students’ Club, Orissa will take on fourth placed team FC Pune on February 11 in the first match while second placed Eastern Sporting Union, Manipur will take on third placed team Football Club, Alakhpura, Haryana in the second semi-final. The final will be played at the same venue on February 14 at 3 pm.

In the last league match played today ESU, Manipur beat FC Alakhpura 1-0 with Y Kamla scoring the all important goal in the 2nd minute of the match.