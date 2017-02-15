Indian Women League Eastern Sporting Union emerge champs

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : Eastern Sporting Union, Wangkhei have emerged the champions of the Indian Women League held at the Ambedkar Stadium at Delhi today.

The tournament was held under the aegis of the All India Football Federation and began from January 24 and went on till today (February 14) in which 6 teams from across the country participated.

In the penultimate match of the tournament today, ESU blanked Rising Students’ Club, Orissa 3-0 and lifted the 1st Indian Women League 2017 title.

In line with the winning margin of the match, the players from ESU demonstrated better skill and team work to dominate the early part of the match and dictate the pace of the game.

The two finalists had earlier met in the league stage and the team from Orissa had gotten the better of ESU by the margin of 2-1.

Keen to make up for the loss in the league stage and salvage some pride, ESU played with a purpose and executed some brilliant moves to repeatedly catch the players of Rising Students’ Club on the wrong foot.

Y Kamla Devi rose brilliantly to the occasion and knocked in two goals to literally take the match away from the Orissa girls, scoring in the 32nd minute and adding one more in the 66th minute of the match.

In between I Prameshori scored a brilliant goal in the 57th minute of the match to help ESU notch up a convincing win.

ESU walked away with the champion’s trophy plus a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh while Rising Students’ Club, Orissa settled for a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The player of the final match award (Rs 5000) went to Ng Sweety of ESU while the highest scorer award went to Y Kamla (11 goals) of ESU. Y Kamla also won Rs 1 lakh for bagging the highest scorer award.

The most valuable player title went to Th Umabati, carrying a cash component of Rs 1.25 lakh.

E Panthoi of ESU also bagged the best goal keeper award carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Jabambi Tutu of Rising Students’ Club bagged the emerging player award along with a cash prize of Rs 75 thousand.