Indian Women League: ESU, KRYPSA secure victories

Imphal, Nov 30: Eastern Sporting Union (ESU, Wangkhei) and Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPSA, Nongmeibung) secure victories in the qualifying rounds of Indian Women League 2017, which is organised under the support of the All India Football federation in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Ranjibala (ESU) and Dangmei Grace (KRYPSA) [photos above] won the player of the match awards.

In the first match, ESU outclassed United Warrior Soccer by 2-0 to win their second consecutive match.

The first half ended in a draw but ESU dominated in the second with Ranjibala scoring a brace in the 71st and 86th minutes and earning the player of the match award.

In the afternoon match, KRYPSA thrashed SAI Women Football team by 5-0 to win their third consecutive match in the qualifying round.

KRYPSA started the onslaught right from the beginning of the match and they were leading by 4-0 in the first half. With another goal in the second half, they completed the rout.

For KRYPSA, Ratanbala (36′, 54′) scored two goals while Dangmei Grace (26′), Asharani (34′) and Ranjana (42′) added one goal each.