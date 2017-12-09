Indian Women League qualifiers Eastern Sporting Union emerge group winners

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), Wangkhei today hammered Sports Authority of India 5-0 in the last league match of the AIFF Indian Women’s League qualifiers 2017-18 played today at Kolhapur, Maharashtra to emerge group winners and qualified for the upcoming AIFF Indian Women League.

Ranjibala was first to open in the 29th minute and gave ESU a 1-0 lead. Kashmina struck one more in the 37th minute and extended the lead to 2-0.

There was no stopping for Kashmina as she went on for more goals in the second half and scored three more goals. She scored her second goal in the 53rd minute followed by one in the 74th minute. She did not even spare the last minute and netted the last goal to give ESU a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

With this win, the defending champions ESU secured 16 points (5 wins, 1 draw) and are ready for the next venture.

ESU defeated RUSH Soccer 2-0 in the first match of the league followed by another win over United Warriors Sports Club (2-0).

They drubbed Chandney Sports Club (6-0) and HANS Women Football Club (4-0) in the following league matches. ESU played out a 1-1 draw with KRYPHSA, Naoremthong in an all Manipur team match, in a league match played on December 6.