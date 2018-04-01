Indian Women’s League ESU continue their winning run, KRYPHSA hold Rising Student’s Club

SHILLONG, Mar 31

Eastern Sporting Union continued their winning run in the Hero Indian Women’s League 2017-18 with a 3-1 victory over India Rush Soccer Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Shillong today while KRYPHSA were held by Rising Student’s Club to a 1-1 draw in another match.

Kamala Devi struck twice before half-time (7th and 27th minute) before Dalima Chibber pulled one back for Rush in the 86th minute. Ranjibala struck late in the 90+3rd minute to round off the goals.

Eastern Sporting dominated from the word go as Prameshwori made her famous runs down the left. One of those runs brought the breakthrough as Kamala was at the receiving end of one of her crosses to score in the 7th minute.

Kamala saw an overhead kick saved by the keeper in the 19th before Sweety found Ranjibala in the clear in the 24th minute. The second goal arrived soon after when Kamala struck again in the 27th minute to make it 2-0.

Ranjibala shot wide in the 37th minute before Prameshwori too did the same a minute later. Panthoi who was otherwise a mere spectator was finally forced into save by Grace in the 43rd minute. That was the only bit of clear chance by Rush as the first half came to an end.

The second half began on a similar note as India Rush found it difficult to get the ball past the halfway line. Kamala layed one off to Thahenbei but she shot wide.

India Rush won a free-kick in the 72nd but that didn’t give much headway.

Just when it seemed no goals were left in the match, Dalima scored from 40 yards out.

Her free-kick was spilled by Panthoi as she fumbled and the ball crossed the line to make it 2-1. But Eastern Sporting Union never looked in any discomfort as Ranjibala scored late into added time to complete the win.

KRYPHSA held by Rising Student’s Club to a 1-1 draw

Anju Tamang scored the opening goal with a superlative strike in the 76th minute for RSC before Ratanbala Devi equalised in the 78th minute to split points.

The match began on an even note with both teams having a look at the goal in the opening minutes. Sanju had a crack at the goal while Ashalata had a free-kick of her own. Sanju shot one over in the 10th minute while Prameshwori came close in the 13th minute.

The match turned cagey after that as the teams were unable to create any clear cut chance. Ashalata was the driving force behind the team who directed the ball to the forward line of Ratanbala and Dangmei Grace.

Ratanbala had a shot on goal in the 37th minute but it went way over. On the other end Pyari had a free header but it went wide as the half ended goalless.

Bala Devi came on in the 2nd half to help the KRYHPSA cause and it showed immediately as she combined will with Ashalata and Ratanbala to trouble the Rising defenders. Bala missed a header in the 66th before Ashalata had a crack on the goal in the 69th minute.

Two chances went begging soon after as first Bala’s header went straight to the keeper in the 71st minute and then she missed a simple tap in the 73rd minute. Just as it seemed a KRYHPSA goal was inevitable, Rising struck on the counter. Anju Tamang finding the net from 25-yards out.

But the joy was short lived as Ratanbala scored from a goal mouth melee in the 78th minute to level the tie. KRYHPSA almost took the lead a minute later but Suprava pulled out a stunning goal-line save to keep Ratanbala at bay.

Lochana had a shot of her own blocked at the other half as the minutes ticked by and the match ended in a draw.

Eastern Sporting Union will now face Gokulam Kerala FC on the April 2, while India Rush SC will take on KRYHPSA the same day. AIFF Media Team