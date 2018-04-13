Indian Women’s League ESU to meet Rising Students’ Club in final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12 : Hopeful Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sporting Union (KRYPHSA), Naoremthong suffered a 3-4 defeat to Rising Students’ Club while defending champions, Eastern Sporting Union thumped SETHU FC 2-0 in today’s semi final matches of the ongoing 2nd Indian Women League 2017-18 at Shillong today.

KRYPHSA, Naorem-thong had a disastrous day as they crashed out of the league with a 3-4 defeat off a penalty shoot out. Both KRYPHSA and RSC played out a goalless draw during regulation time pointing for the tie breaker. In the shoot out, RSC’s Pyari Saksha, Ksh Ngoubi, Jabamani and Tudu scored while Ashalata, Ranjana and Grace scored for KRYPHSA to go down by 3-4 goals.

KRYPHSA’s Dangmei Graced was adjudged player of this semi final match.

The second semi-final match saw a similar first half as both teams were ineffective in their attempts to finish the first half 0-0.

ESU started to press SETHU FC after the break and went close multiple times while the later team relied more on counter-attacks which were also managed well by ESU’s defence line. The full-time scoreline read 0-0 as the match progressed to the extra time. The deadlock was finally broken in the 99th minute when Prameshwori Devi stepped up to send home the ball and gave ESU the one goal lead.

ESU were able to double the lead over SETHU FC in the 105th minute with Mandakini scoring from a free kick. The game ultimately ended 2-0 in favour of ESU helping them set up summit clash with Rising Student Club on April 14, 2018. I Prameshwori Devi was declared player of this semi-final clash.