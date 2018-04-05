Indian Women’s League ESU share spoils with KRYPHSA

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4 : Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) today played out a 1-1 draw with Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sporting Association (KRYPHSA) in a group stage clash of the ongoing 2nd Indian Women’s League 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Bala Devi gave KRYPHSA an early lead in this evenly poised game but ESU’s Roja Devi came up with the equaliser to settle the game with a 1-1 draw at the end. KRYPHSA dominated the earlier proceedings and it was in the very 2nd minute that Ratanbala was too close to open the score but her free kick flew past the cross bar. ESU also made some fine runs and in the 6th minute Kamala Devi was one on one with KRYPHSA’s custodian but unfortunately her shot went wide.

Bala Devi then took charge of KRYPHSA and went too deep in ESU’s box before she banged in a clinical shot to break the deadlock in the 14th minute. Stung by the goal, ESU also carried out a series of offensive raids while keeping their citadel intact. ESU’s attempts were well fended off by KRYPHSA’s backline but it was during the additional time of the first half that substitute Roja Devi drew level when she connected a free kick taken by Th Umabati.

In an end-to-end second half, both teams stretched each other defence line looking for openings. In the 75th minute, KRYHPSA were awarded a penalty following a foul by ESU’s goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu but Ashalata Devi who stepped up to take the kick had a dismal finish as her shot went wide to the target.

The latter part also witnessed some serious play from both sides but custodians of both teams produced their best side to keep the scoreline undisturbed.

ESU are on the top of the league table with 13 points from 5 matches while KRYPHSA are in the third spot with 8 points from 2 wins and two draws.

KRYPHSA’s Ng Bala Devi was adjudged player of the match.

KRYPHSA will meet Gokulam Kerala in the next match on April 6 at 8 am while ESU will take on Sethu FC in their 6th match on April 8 at 3 pm.