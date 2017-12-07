Indian Women’s League ESU split points with KRYPHSA

Imphal, Dec 6 : In the qualifying round of the Indian Women’s League organised with the support of the All India Football Federation, Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) Wangkhei and Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sporting Association (KRYPHSA) Naoremthong split points today with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Dangmei Grace of KRYPSA was judged the player of the match for her late rescue in today’s match. ESU led 1-0, following an early 15th minute goal by Y Kamala. However, Grace scored the equaliser seven minutes before the final whistle.

The equaliser has kept KRYPSA still alive in their campaign to lead the league table.

Now the winner of the group will be determined in the next match between ESU and SAI Women’s Football Team on December 8.

The winner of today’s match would have been the league leader but with the draw, ESU have now the advantage of leading the table. In the fifth match KRYPSA Naoremthong, faced a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chandney Sports Club and lost the chance to lead.

Still the December 8 decider can have an impact on KRYPSA if SAI win the match.