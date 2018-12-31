Indiscriminate excavation deals blow to Thoubal river

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: Rampant and continued excavation of sand and stones from Thoubal river has led to immense negative impact on the river which is one of the major sources of water as well as livelihood for the people living in the surrounding areas of the river.

After the construction of Thoubal Dam, the unchecked excavation using heavy machinery and excavators in the downstream parts of the river has resulted in the water becoming muddy and unfit for consumption all year round.

In the past, sand and stones/rocks used to be excavated using spades and other hand held tools but now, the excavation work is being carried out by excavators starting from Itham Moirangpurel till Yairipok Yambem.

Such abuse of the river has led to rapid decline in the population of fishes, crabs and shrimps/prawns in the river, apart from causing great inconveniences to the people who rely on the river greatly starting from consuming the water.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, environmentalist Dr Kh Shamungou said that almost all the current excavation works are illegal and no scientific research or survey is conducted before the excavation.

Such unscientific and illegal approach will lead to decreasing strength of the river banks which is a grave danger during rainy season and result in flood.

The environmentalist further explained that such rapid excavation using machinery at such a short amount of time will result in extinction of various species of animals in the river.

In the end, this mistake will come to bite humans, he added.

He conveyed that it is the responsibility of the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest so that necessary environment impact assessment is carried out before excavation at various place (which the river passes) like Andro, Wangkhem, Heirok, Thoubal, Lilong and Wabagai.

On the other hand, an official of the Commerce and Industries Department (the Dept responsible for giving due approval for such excavation works) said that if any of the excavation work is being carried out without any prior approval from the Department, then it is illegal. Again, a reliable source explained that a report produced by the Department in February this year suggested that following the environmental assessment survey of the river carried out by the Directorate of Environment, it is necessary to consult various experts and stakeholders regarding the excavation of the much sought after sand and rocks/stones from Thoubal river. The report also explained about how many times sand and rocks can be excavated during a certain duration in a year from the river as well as prohibiting excavation from catchment areas, the source added.

The source continued that the Secretariat, Forest and Environment Department, even wrote to Imphal East and Thoubal DCs as well as the SPs in February this year, directing them to do the needful and punish the defaulters under the Environment Protection Act 1986.

There also has been a case in which Imphal East DC wrote to the Commissioner, Commerce and Industries Department, inquiring if the Department had approved the excavation at Thoubal river, the source added.